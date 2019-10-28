A woman is in critical condition with major injuries received when her car was rear-ended by a delivery truck at the intersection of Highways 99 and 20, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
At 2:02 p.m. Sunday, the victim was heading south on Highway 99, stopped at a red light at Highway 20. While she was waiting at the light, a delivery truck, also heading south on Highway 99, collided with the back of her vehicle causing major damage. The woman was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, Runyen said.
The driver of the delivery truck was not injured in the collision and showed no signs of intoxication. Runyen said in an email that he may have fallen asleep while driving. The woman was transferred from Rideout to another hospital, but Runyen could not disclose where she was taken. As of Monday afternoon, she remains in critical condition.
The collision is still under investigation by the Yuba City Police Department Traffic Unit, according to Runyen.