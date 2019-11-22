As commander for the mission support group, Col. Shannon Juby leads and supervises activities of more than 1,500 military and civilian personnel, manages a $33.5 million operating budget, and protects and oversees resources in excess of $1.1 billion, including more than 550 facilities across the base’s 23,000 acres.
The head of the 9th Mission Support Group at Beale Air Force Base spoke with business representatives and local leaders about the “State of Beale” during a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce event on Friday morning.
After speaking briefly about some of the different programs and missions being carried out on base, Juby talked about some of the latest projects underway or recently completed.
“We are pumping a lot of money into infrastructure,” she said.
One of the bigger projects is beefing up the electrical infrastructure by connecting to a nearby transmission line, as well as building a new substation on base, in partnership with the Western Area Power Administration – a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Energy.
The base is connecting to WAPA’s Cottonwood-Roseville 230-kilovolt line that is located near the base to provide a more reliable source of power and to add redundancies to the base’s system. Juby said the base’s electrical infrastructure is aging – a lot of it was established in the World War II era – so the work being done today is to bring that system into the 21st century.
The reason the base is putting so much money and emphasis on the improvements is to ensure they are prepared for the missions of the future, she said. As part of that, they are also updating their power lines and installing new metal poles.
This last summer, the base opened up a new global mission center called the Common Mission Control Center, where personnel can command and control aircraft and operations around the world. They also recently renovated the base’s fitness center, which was important to service members on base, she said.
Juby said Beale is close to opening up a new temporary lodging facility as well, where new families coming to the base or those that are nearing departure can stay temporarily while they look for permanent housing. Replacing the outdated facility was a priority, Juby said, because the lodging facilities are the first thing new families often live in when transferring to the base.
That being said, affordable housing is the biggest need for the men and women serving at Beale – much like the general population throughout the state. Juby said it can be hard for the higher-ups to find affordable housing off base, let alone the men and women in the lower ranks. The base currently has 509 privatized housing units, she said, but it’s nowhere near enough, so many have to look elsewhere.
“That’s part of the readiness equation. When they have to worry about how to cover their bills and they aren’t in affordable housing, or they are but it’s not in a good location, that’s part of what we commanders worry about for the readiness of our missions, and of course, the human part – our people and their families,” Juby said.
Juby thanked the business representatives and community members for their support of the base. She said the work being done at the base would not be possible without the support of the surrounding community.
“Knowing that our families are taken care of helps us go off and do our mission without that worry, so thank you for what you do and the support you give us,” she said.