Sutter-Yuba 4-H will host the Color Me Green 5K Run/Walk on June 12 in Browns Valley.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. at 8279 Scott Forbes Rd. in Browns Valley with check-in and warm up set for 8-8:45 a.m.
According to a release from the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Color Me Green 5K Run/Walk is a 5-kilometer run designed to encourage youths and community members to increase their physical activity.
“During each run, participants are showered with colored dye as they pass through each marker point,” the release said. “This run, hosted by 4-H youth members and volunteers, will be (a) great opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate healthy living and being physically active.”
Along with encouraging a more healthy lifestyle, the event is a fundraiser for Sutter-Yuba 4-H.
“Since its founding, 4-H has addressed national issues including nutrition, fitness and safety in its programs, as well as social and emotional well-being. 4-H Healthy Living programs encompass a holistic approach that includes healthy eating habits, physical fitness, the capacity to recognize and direct emotions, and the ability to develop and maintain positive social interactions and relationships,” the release said. “The California 4-H Healthy Living programs are developed and conducted by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, and seek to address national issues including nutrition, physical fitness, substance abuse, safety, and social and emotional wellness.”
To register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/BrownsValley/SutterYuba4H5K.