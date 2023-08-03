A new and “permanent” affordable housing development in the city of Colusa is slated for construction after the Regional Housing Authority last month successfully closed on its financing for the complex, officials said Thursday.

Called Rancho Colus, officials said the 49-unit affordable housing apartment complex is designed for permanent housing for Colusa County “working adults and their families.” Officials noted that Rancho Colus is “not a temporary or transient housing project designed to address the unhoused and/or transient population.”

