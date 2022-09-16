As part of its efforts to continue to bring an assortment of enriching art to the community, the Colusa County Arts Council has been competing for a multi-year grant to fund a live music series at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
Local residents are able to vote for Colusa County Arts Council’s proposal for a Levitt AMP grant through Wednesday until 5 p.m. The top 20 proposals will be eligible to receive a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, as part of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.
As of Friday, the Colusa County Arts Council proposal was ranked at 26th on the Levitt Foundation leaderboard.
According to council officials, the proposal was submitted through a partnership with the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Arts Council.
“The city of Colusa has been the pride of the county and the economic epicenter of the agricultural community for many years,” said council officials. “Unfortunately, the last few years have seen a downturn of community pride due to the stresses of the global pandemic but more specifically the stresses of being a rural community in a world under pressure of climate change and falling agricultural prices.”
Council officials said the Levitt Amp Your City Concert Series would go a long way to restoring community pride because the citizens of the city of Colusa and Colusa County could come together to just enjoy a park and connect with their neighbors.
“It would give residents a chance to connect to music and relieve nostalgic moments from the past, discover new beats or be transported through a new cultural experience,” officials said. “By putting on an event they can be proud of, it can also encourage residents to invite out of town friends and family to come for a visit as they show off their town park. It is especially important to give our disadvantaged community the ability to experience music that they would not be able to access without leaving the surrounding area. A privilege that usually is only enjoyed by a select few.”
Council officials said they also hope providing these live music events in Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa will inspire the community to invest their time in future city park beautification efforts.
“Currently, Memorial Park is nice, and most people drive right by it daily without a thought about stopping to enjoy it because while ‘nice,’ it lacks all spark, especially considering it is one of the city’s oldest and most prominent parks,” said council officials. “People walking or driving by without the desire to stop is made even sadder, as this space is used to connect the memory of the brave men and women from our community who fought for us.”
Since 2011, Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 2441 members have worked to preserve the stories of local veterans by constructing several memorial walls lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of the more than 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
By utilizing this space to host a live music series, council officials said they hope to connect to local history while providing a place for art to expand further within the community and bring much-needed economic development to the businesses in the historic district near the park.
“Their pride in the surrounding park will hopefully be reflected in their companies, especially as it helps attract a bigger audience to that part of town,” said council officials. “The events will breathe new life into bars and restaurants continuously struggling to stay afloat. It will give the people of Colusa a chance to showcase its status as a hidden gem.”
Established more than 30 years ago, the Colusa County Arts Council fosters the arts by uplifting local artists and exposing the local community to the broader world of arts from outside its community boundaries.
“The Colusa County Arts Council’s mission is to provide a county-wide arts program which will enrich all cultural groups of the community,” read a statement released by the council. “We strive to bring visual, fine and performing arts. We encourage and assist in the development of local artists. We endeavor to provide viable educational arts programs. Foremost we want to provide an artistic voice for the diverse cultures of Colusa County.”
Since its inception, the council has been involved in a number of community engagements including its Anchor Artist program, participation in the Colusa County Fair, Art Camp, and the Summer Street Dance, in addition to being involved with the current Concert in the Park series.
“Because of the rural nature of the county’s location, it is of critical importance to bring a little bit of the world to the residents of Colusa and to foster home grown art,” said council officials. “The current concert in the park is a great way to enable community members to connect with art they would not otherwise have access to. It is especially important for the city of Colusa’s severely disadvantaged community, for many this is their only chance to attend a concert. The expansion of the program would allow for us to have access to a greater variety of talent.”