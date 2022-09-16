As part of its efforts to continue to bring an assortment of enriching art to the community, the Colusa County Arts Council has been competing for a multi-year grant to fund a live music series at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. 

Local residents are able to vote for Colusa County Arts Council’s proposal for a Levitt AMP grant through Wednesday until 5 p.m. The top 20 proposals will be eligible to receive a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, as part of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP Music Series. 

