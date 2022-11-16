The Colusa County Arts Council was awarded with a $90,000, multi-year Levitt AMP Grant to present a free outdoor concert series at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa in 2023 through 2025. 

“The first Levitt AMP Colusa Music Series, presented by the Colusa County Arts Council at Veterans Memorial Park, marks the next chapter in the agricultural city’s efforts to amplify community pride in a region hit by wildfires and drought,” read a statement issued by the Levitt Foundation. “The Levitt AMP Colusa Music Series will elevate and expand an existing concert series, bringing people together from throughout the area to enjoy music and inspire economic development in the downtown business district.” 

Tags

Recommended for you