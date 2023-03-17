Colusa High School basketball coach Brian Davis decided to give back to the community for his birthday this year by distributing new or gently used sneakers to homeless individuals in Yuba City, Marysville and Colusa on Monday.
Davis said he originally planned on gathering 52 pairs of shoes and 52 meals to donate for his 52nd birthday. However, the number of donations quickly grew to nearly 200 pairs donated locally and from out of state areas like Michigan and Georgia.
“Sneakers are my thing. We’re called sneakerheads. A lot of homeless people don’t have shoes or wear shoes that are too small, so I wanted to help,” he said.
After asking for donations via social media, Davis also received offers to clean and restore used pairs of shoes before distributing them.
Davis and a group of volunteers will visit areas where homeless people tend to gather such as the Walmart and Sam Brennan Park in Yuba City, and Ellis Lake in Marysville.
“We want to pop up wherever we see the need. I want to make this contagious,” Davis said.
As a PACS administrator for imaging at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, Davis has also worked closely with hospital social workers and a community outreach nurse to ensure that the donated shoes will fit whoever receives them.
Because of the amount of community support he has received for the shoe giveaway, Davis plans to make this an annual event.
More volunteers are needed to distribute food and shoes. Davis and other participants will begin handing out donations at 11 a.m. Monday. To volunteer or for more information, contact Davis via email at b2davis42@yahoo.com.