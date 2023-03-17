Sneakers.jpg

Nearly 200 pairs of shoes will be donated to homeless individuals in Yuba City, Marysville and Colusa on Monday.

 

 

 Courtesy of Brian Davis

Colusa High School basketball coach Brian Davis decided to give back to the community for his birthday this year by distributing new or gently used sneakers to homeless individuals in Yuba City, Marysville and Colusa on Monday.

Davis said he originally planned on gathering 52 pairs of shoes and 52 meals to donate for his 52nd birthday. However, the number of donations quickly grew to nearly 200 pairs donated locally and from out of state areas like Michigan and Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you