Josh Hill has taken over the reigns as mayor after the Colusa City Council appointed him to the position during their Dec. 3 meeting.
“I’m very excited to hold the position and want to thank Greg Ponciano for his service and direction,” said Hill, who has served on the council since 2018. “I look forward to the upcoming year with lots of positive changes and hard work in the future.”
Tom Reische will continue to serve alongside Hill as mayor pro-tem for another year.
At the end of each year, the Colusa City Council appoints a new mayor and mayor pro-tem to serve for the upcoming year.
Greg Ponciano, former mayor, released a statement on Facebook shortly after the council meeting was over last week.
“I have had the honor and pleasure to serve as Mayor of the City of Colusa for four of the seven years that I have sat on council,” wrote Ponciano. “It was with extreme pleasure tonight to vote for Councilman Josh Hill to take the helm for the upcoming year. I look forward to working with him and continuing the good work that this council has undertaken.”