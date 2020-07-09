The Colusa City Council continued two agenda items up for consideration at the Tuesday evening meeting that, if approved, would add two positions to the city’s staff.
Mayor Josh Hill moved to continue the items and gave several reasons why he requested to do so, saying he felt it was irresponsible and selfish to open up city hall – which has been closed to the public for over a week at the request of staff who have voiced concerns over COVID-19 – and to give the public adequate time and a safe place to make public comment since many of his constituents have told him that they are not tech savvy enough to email or use media platforms such as Zoom.
“I don’t feel like putting our staff at risk, with multiple people having high risk factors for their health...,” said Hill.
Hill said he wanted to give the council time to look at the budget and digest it since they received their budget packet just hours before the council meeting began.
Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain submitted the items for consideration and said continuing them was a good idea because it will allow for a proper public meeting.
“When this was put together last week city hall was open and my big concern moving forward with this was that it was intended to be a public meeting,” said Cain during the council meeting. “I look forward to having a public meeting on this subject.”
According to Hill, the items will be presented before council at a later date.
The first item that was continued was whether to approve the reinstatement of the Colusa Police Department lieutenant, a position that Cain said has been vacant for years.
“It was abolished but I’m trying to bring it back,” said Cain.
According to Cain, if this position was reinstated the addition would be a $37,000 hit to the city budget and leave one currently vacant police officer position permanently empty.
Cain said he felt the need to reinstate the position to provide some much needed support to an already bare-bones police force.
“You have to give your department head the tools they need in order to do their job correctly,” said Cain. “If they are coming to you, asking you,’ hey these are my problems, these are my issues, I need some help here,’ I need to support them.”
The second item that was continued was the introduction of a newly created position for the city called the economic development, communications, tourism director.
“We’ve done a lot of thinking, a lot of research, met with some council members on it and stuff and since Colusa is so unique and in kind of a rural area this is actually three different jobs rolled into one,” said Cain of the proposed position.
According to Cain, the newly created position, if approved, would be tasked with promoting and helping local businesses succeed, looking and applying for applicable grants, promoting and expanding on local tourism and events in addition to looking for new ways to bring money into the city through these avenues.
Cain said that his goal for the new position is that it will be self-funded within 12 months, by bringing in more money for the city through grant funding than the estimated $135,000 annually that this position is slated to add to the current city budget.
Cain said despite a less-than-stable city budget, he felt it was a good time to add these positions to the city’s repertoire because of the city’s current economic and staffing challenges.
“Even though the budget is as bad as it is, I think it is the right time to do it because we just keep going down hill,” said Cain. “We have to figure out a way to climb ourselves out of that and make Colusa great again.”
Cain estimates that the city is looking at a $480,000 to $490,000 budget deficit going into the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The next Colusa City Council meeting is scheduled for July 21.