The Colusa City Council formed a special committee to oversee economic development grants and projects within the city while debates continue about whether or not to add a department director position to handle the tasks.
In January, the city contracted with Kristy Levings of Golden Oaks as a rural economic development consultant for the Pirelli Rehabilitation Project. Since then, Levings has worked with the city to develop the Pirelli project as well as an ag biomaterials industry cluster project and to create a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) report, all with the intent of creating new business ventures, revenue streams and grant opportunities for the city.
Last month, City Manager Jesse Cain brought to council a motion to hire Levings as the economic development, communications, tourism director for the city.
According to Cain, the newly created position, if approved, would be tasked with promoting and helping local businesses succeed, looking and applying for applicable grants, promoting and expanding on local tourism and events in addition to looking for new ways to bring money into the city through these avenues.
“I feel this position is really needed in the city of Colusa,” said Cain during the Aug. 4 meeting. “I think it can bring a lot to the city of Colusa and bring a lot of opportunity over the next couple of years.”
Cain said his goal for the new position is that it will be self-funded within 12 months, by bringing in more money for the city through grant funding than the estimated $135,000 annually that this position is slated to add to the current city budget.
At the start of the fiscal year, Cain estimated that the city was looking at a $480,000 to $490,000 budget deficit.
The motion to hire Levings was continued in July and has since been modified to a public application period and interview process open to all qualified applicants.
Cain said because the position, if approved, would not go into effect until after the upcoming deadlines of two grants that the county has been in the process of applying for, he wanted to amend the contract with Golden Oaks and develop the Ad Hoc committee to move forward with the application process.
“This has to happen fast if we want to apply for them,” said Cain.
The special committee will be made up of two council members – Mayor Josh Hill and Tom Reische – as well as the city manager, the city attorney and the city engineer.
In a vote of three to two, the council also approved amending the contract with Golden Oaks during the Aug. 4 meeting, keeping the $100 per hour rate that was set in the original contract but limited the number of hours of work allowed before council approval.
After discussion about whether to approve the economic development, communications, tourism director position, the council continued the item until the Aug. 18 meeting to allow for additional fact checking.