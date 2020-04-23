The California Department of Toxic Substances is preparing for an environmental cleanup project in Colusa that is scheduled this summer.
According to a news release issued by the department, the former PGE Colusa manufactured gas plant, located at 105 Second St., produced gas for lighting, cooking and heating needs for local residents from 1886 to about 1940.
The plant was dismantled in 1942 and now operates as a PGE Service Center and electrical substation.
As part of a volunteer project overseen by the Toxic Substances Dept., PGE has conducted several investigations of soil and groundwater at the site to determine the extent of remediation necessary to address residues left over from the historic operation of the gas plant, according to the PGE website.
“In 2013, PGE completed cleanup work at the site,” it was reported on the PGE website. “Over the course of five months nearly 3,700 cubic yards of soil was excavated from areas that contained old gas plant residues. Excavated areas were backfilled with clean fill material and the site was restored to its original condition.”
Site restoration has also included landscaping using drought-tolerant native plants near the planter areas on First, Second and Market streets. According to their website, PGE worked with the Colusa Garden Club to develop a landscaping plan for the exterior areas of the site and the Garden Club continues to maintain these areas under a partnership that is the first of its kind in California between a public entity and a private garden club.
“During this work we recycled a total of 960 tons of material,” read the PGE website. “This project also contributed $619,900 to the local economy, which included hiring five local laborers.”
During the next phase of the environmental cleanup project, PGE plans to replace electrical equipment at a portion of the substation by de-energizing and removing existing equipment.
“This provides PGE an opportunity to remove previously inaccessible contamination on the eastern side of the site,” read a release issued by DTSC. The department is reviewing a draft Explanation of Significant Differences to the 2011 RAP that proposes additional environmental work to include the excavation and off-site disposal of soil contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, total petroleum hydrocarbons, polychlorinated biphenyls and metals.