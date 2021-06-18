The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District announced on Thursday the launch of its Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program.
The program is funded by the California Air Resources Board under the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program, and developed to accelerate the build-out of electric vehicle charging stations throughout California.
The program is open to both public and private entities, and applications will be accepted starting June 28.
Applications will be available at the Air Pollution Control District office, located at 100 Sunrise
Blvd., Suite A, Colusa, or online at www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Pollution-Control-District.
Grants will be awarded in the order that applications are received until all grant funds are expended.
For more information, call Casey Ryan, air pollution standards officer for Colusa County, at 458-0583.