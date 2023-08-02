Colusa County Animal Control this week announced that it will no longer be accepting the public surrender of stray or feral cats due to what it called “increased sheltering requirements accompanied by limited staff and resources.”
According to the shelter, 1,890 cats have been taken in since 2020.
“Each cat must be held for 72 hours to give owners a chance to claim them. In fact, only four were claimed by owners, and only 333 were rehomed,” officials associated with the shelter said in a statement. “Holding stray and feral cats, many of which are dangerous and/or ill, exposes adoptable cats to disease and exposes staff to stress and possible injury. The intake and care for each cat takes away valuable time and resources that could otherwise be used finding homes for adoptable cats and dogs or providing crucial field services to the public.”
To help lessen the amount of stray or feral cats in the Colusa County area, officials recommend that the public refrain from feeding them.
“Feral cats are unsocialized and afraid of humans,” officials said. “To survive independently, they will find their own food sources through means of hunting. Feeding them conditions them to depend partially on humans who are not taking full responsibility for them. They can become a nuisance to people and a threat to the health and well-being of owned cats.”
Along with resisting the urge to feed the felines, Colusa County Animal Control also recommended the practice of spaying or neutering cats who are already owned to prevent unwanted litters of kittens and reduce the interaction of owned and stray or feral cats.
Officials said if a resident finds a cat that is friendly and healthy, then that cat may already be owned and “should be allowed to return home on its own.”
For cats found to be injured, officials said residents should call Colusa County Animal Control so that someone with the department can assess the situation.
“Many kittens are picked up during ‘kitten season’ (June to August), although their mother is still caring for them,” officials said. “Cat mothers leave their young for up to 6 hours at a time. Removing kittens or keeping close watch may result in unnecessary separation of kittens from their best resource for survival, their mother. Concerned citizens can monitor kittens from a distance before Animal Services is called.”
Colusa County Animal Control said a strategy it uses for addressing community cat populations is the Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage (TNRM) program, which officials said can be effective at finding a balance between the needs of community cats and humans.
“In TNRM programs, registered colony managers trap cats; bring them to a designated clinic for spaying/neutering, ear notching, vaccination, and microchipping; return them to their colony; and care for and monitor the cats,” officials said. “For TNRM to be effective, cat colonies must be carefully managed and monitored by responsible citizens.”
For those interested in managing a cat colony in their neighborhood, contact Colusa County Animal Control at 530-458-0229.