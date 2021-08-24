The Colusa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve the appointment of an interim county health officer during a special meeting held Tuesday.
Effective today, local physician and Colusa resident Dr. Julian Delgado will serve as the interim Colusa County Public Health Officer through the end of the fiscal year.
This appointment comes after the departure of former health officer Dr. Gregory Burt.
Interim County Counsel David Prentice said he was unable to confirm why Burt left this position.
“It is a personnel matter and therefore confidential,” said Prentice. “To do so would violate the attorney/client privilege.”
Wendy Tyler, county administrative officer, said the matter is personal and the county cannot comment at this time as well.
Delgado’s services in this contracted position will cost $3,000 per month for up to 20 hours, an increase of $500 from the former contract. Any additional services rendered will be billed at $150 hours per hour.