Colusa County has awarded $796,769 in grant funding to local businesses during two rounds of the Coronavirus Relief Small Business Assistance Grant Program offered by the county to help mitigate the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local business owners.
According to a release issued by the county, 86 grants have been awarded to 55 businesses throughout the county.
“Sixty-nine percent of the businesses funded were either female owned, minority owned, or in many cases both,” it was stated in the release.
This grant program is part of the county’s Community Investment Program, established by the Board of Supervisors in August, that dedicated $1 million of CARES Act funding to four programs: food assistance, Chamber of Commerce educational support, healthcare support and small business support.
The first round of funding distributed a total of $177,630 to 36 businesses between Aug. 26 and Sept. 9.
Funding available during the second round totaled more than $619,000 in direct cash payments and benefited an estimated 50 businesses throughout the county. The funds were distributed between Oct. 1-14.
The program was designed and implemented by the county’s Community Development Department in coordination with Wendy Tyler, Colusa County CAO/Board of Supervisors clerk.
“I’ve worked on some pretty cool projects in my years here with the county but this has been by far the most rewarding program I have worked on,” said Tana Loudon, assistant planner for the Colusa County Community Development Department. “Most of these businesses, both in the county and cities, didn’t know where to go or had nowhere else to go for help. These funds were desperately needed by our small business community.”
According to the release, the program has also provided $200,000 in food assistance, Chamber of Commerce educational support and healthcare support throughout the county to date.