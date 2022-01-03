The Colusa County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution last month that established new boundaries for the five supervisorial districts within the county based on data obtained through the 2020 U.S. Census.
The resolution, which was adopted Dec. 14, included two key shifts within the county’s population centers, including the Goades Extension of the city of Colusa that now resides entirely in Colusa County District 5 after previously being bifurcated between Districts 2 and 5; and District 4 now includes an additional full city corridor, south to E Street in Williams, and also now extends to the south county boundary.
“Every 10 years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed,” read a staff report released by the county. “Assembly Bill 849 (2019) requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings and/or workshops and doing public outreach.”
Colusa County held an initial redistricting presentation in May 2021. After the final census data was made available on October 30, 2021, Colusa County held five public hearings to engage communities in the process, and solicit public input.
According to the staff report, 2020 Census data revealed that Colusa County has a total population of 21,898, which is an increase of 479 residents since the 2010 Census data was collected.
“Pursuant to Elections Code section 21500, the Board shall adopt boundaries for all supervisorial districts of the county so that the districts are substantially equal in population as required by the United States Constitution,” read the report. “The general parameter applied is that they be within five percent of the ideal population.”
Officials also utilized criteria including geographically contiguous districts, communities of interest to remain intact, cities kept together, easily identifiable boundaries and encouraged compactness to further distribute the population.
At this time, the supervisors for each district remain in their position until the end of their term. The Colusa County Supervisors include Jose Merced Corona, District 1; Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith, District 2; Kent S. Boes, District 3; Gary J. Evans, District 4; and Denise J. Carter, District 5.
For more information on the new supervisorial boundaries within Colusa County, visit https://tinyurl.com/3mmea7mx.