Colusa County announced this week that the county’s Election Administration Plan has been drafted and is now open for public comment for 14 days.
Officials said the Colusa County Elections Office is considering transitioning to election administration under the California Voter’s Choice Act, which requires counties to develop an Election Administration Plan to provide information to voters about the act.
The county’s plan describes the vote-by-mail process, vote center and ballot drop box locations, and the technology that will be used.
“Colusa County’s goal is to increase voting participation by providing increased flexibility with multiple options for voters,” the plan states. “Voters can vote from home, vote at a vote center for ten days prior to and on Election Day, or return their mail ballot to a drop box for weeks in advance of the election. Additionally weekend voting will be available in the vote center, and voters can vote by mail without requesting a ballot.”
Officials said a “key component” of the plan is public outreach and community involvement.
“Participation in the development of the EAP (Election Administration Plan) is critical to continue to ensure future elections are successful,” county officials said.
Officials are encouraging Colusa County residents to review the draft Election Administration Plan and submit comments via email to clerkinfo@countyofcolusa.com. In addition, a public hearing on the plan is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the Colusa County Board Chambers, located at 547 Market St. in Colusa.
“The California VCA (Voter’s Choice Act) can be a significant improvement to the voting process. This process of holding elections provides many benefits and opportunities to the county’s voters,” the plan states. “The new election model has the potential to increase voter participation, provides expanded voter timelines, makes it easier for voters to vote, with one uniform process for all voters, by allowing all voters to vote at any center for 10 days including weekends, or by mail, or by utilizing multiple drop boxes, and makes it easier for those voting conditionally.
“In the previous voting model, multiple polling locations were clustered together in areas of dense population, while the more rural areas were excluded from in person voting. This voting model condenses polling places into fewer locations, but alternatively, it allows opportunity for voters to vote for 11 days instead of one, and it allows the previous vote by mail precincts, to vote in person, if they choose, therefore allowing continuity and uniformity of voting processes for all voters.”