Evacuation orders were still in place for a portion of Colusa County considered vulnerable to the approaching Hennessy Fire, one of the multiple wildfires that make up the LNU Complex. Burning in Lake, Yolo, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, the blazes have burned 369,935 acres since igniting Aug. 15 and are 35 percent contained.
According to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell, the evacuation zone is a mostly unpopulated area within the county, but there is livestock located on the land and his department has been coordinating with owners to transfer the animals to a safer area.
“The mandatory evacuation is to keep the public out of the area and away from the threat of the fire,” said Bradwell.
According to a press release issued by CalFire, all areas and residents west of State Route 16, south of State Route 20 and east of the Colusa/Lake county line were ordered to evacuate immediately. All areas and residents north of the Colusa/Yolo County line, east of State Route 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road and south of the dead end of Spring Valley Road were also ordered to evacuate Thursday.
An evacuation warning was also issued Thursday for all areas and residents south of Walnut Drive, west of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, east of State Route 20 and north of the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 16, extending east to the dead end of Spring Valley Road.
On Wednesday evening, mandatory evacuation warnings had also been called for the area northwest of State Route 20 and west of Bear Valley Road to the Colusa County Line and south of Brim Road, including Wilbur Springs and Wilbur Hot Springs, according to a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Friday morning, CalFire reported that the Hennessey Fire -- the blaze in Lake County that has crept towards the Colusa County line -- had burned 311,222 acres and was 33 percent contained.
The Walbridge Fire and the Myers Fire burning in Sonoma County account for the rest of the burned acreage in the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
As of Friday, the Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 55,353 acres and was 25 percent contained and the Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 98 percent contained.
To date, five deaths have been reported due to those fires, three in Napa County and two in Solano County. Four injuries were reported in the complex, 30,500 structures have been threatened, 1,080 structures have been destroyed and 272 structures have been damaged.
To the north of Colusa County, the August Complex fires have burned 212,010 acres of the Mendocino National Forest in western Glenn County. As of Friday afternoon, Mendocino National Forest officials reported that the blaze was 18 percent contained.
Across the valley, the Jones Fire in Nevada County had burned 705 acres and was 92 percent contained, according to CalFire on Friday afternoon.
Air Quality
On Friday afternoon, air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups and moderate throughout Colusa County, according to www.airnow.gov, and both areas are forecast to remain in the unhealthy-for-sensitive-groups range through the weekend.
According to a release issued by CalFire on Friday, activity on the Hennessy Fire is maintaining air quality concerns to the north and northwest of the blaze due to continued growth and burnout operations and air quality is expected to decline as the fire continues to grow to the north.
Weather
The National Weather Service forecasts warm and dry weather in the Valley over the weekend, with seasonably warm highs expected the next few days and triple digit temperatures anticipated by next week.