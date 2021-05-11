In lieu of their annual Local Bounty dinner fundraiser, the Colusa County Farm Bureau will be hosting a series of “Local Bounty Lunchbox” drive-thru lunches to highlight Colusa County restaurants and commodities.
“Our board opted to go with a COVID-friendly fundraiser this year, but we still wanted to incorporate some of the dynamics of the Local Bounty dinner we usually have,” said Monica Sankey, executive manager for the Colusa County Farm Bureau.
Three drive-thru lunch events are planned in the coming weeks, each featuring a different local restaurant.
First up, Market Street Grill will serve up a grilled chicken sandwich lunch served with macaroni salad, baked beans and a brownie on Thursday.
On May 27, the Arbuckle-based food truck Sauced will be serving pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw, fruit, chips and a cookie.
On June 27, Rocco’s Bar and Grill will provide a tri-tip sandwich lunch served with potato salad, beans and a cookie.
Individual lunches cost $20 and a crew lunch, which includes five meals and a raffle ticket, can also be purchased for $100.
Meals will be available to pick up each week at the farm bureau office, 520 Market St., Colusa. When picking up a meal, attendees are asked to enter in the alleyway off of Market Street between the farm bureau office and the Chinese restaurant.
The meals will also be available for pickup at other locations around the county, including the De Pue Warehouse in Williams on Thursday and June 27 and LaVanch Hursh Park in Arbuckle on May 27.
When picking up a meal in Williams, attendees are asked to enter off of Sixth Street between the Du Pue’s office and the Granzella’s gift shop.
When picking up a meal in Arbuckle, attendees are asked to enter off of Fifth Street and exit on to Hall Street.
The bureau will also hold a silent auction, which can be accessed at www.biddingowl.com.
“Our auction will be several commodity boxes with local commodities and goods,” said Sankey. “We are really trying to keep everything as local as possible.”
Sankey said some of the silent auction items include farm-to-cup tours from Farmers Brewery and Grindstone Winery.
“We are also working on getting a few handmade cornhole boards from a local 4-H and FFA student who started a woodworking company with his brothers about a year ago,” said Sankey.
Tickets can be purchased at the farm bureau office or online through the “CCFB Local Bounty Lunchbox” Facebook events page.
All proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships and local agriculture education.
For more information, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.