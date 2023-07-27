The 2022/23 Colusa County Grand Jury released its annual report on July 17, detailing an inspection of the Colusa County Jail, the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center and special education programs.
The following is a breakdown of what the civil grand jury was able to discover through its investigative process.
Colusa County Jail
The Colusa County Grand Jury found that while the Colusa County Jail meets expectations in its recreational and medical services, improvements can be made in safety gear for officers, food quality and educational opportunities for inmates.
Officials found that there is an inadequate supply of vests for officers’ safety. While vests are provided for correctional officers and transport drivers, these vests are only bullet proof and not stab proof, the report said. The Colusa County Grand Jury recommends providing more vests on hand for officers in direct contact with inmates.
Despite this inadequacy, the report found that the Colusa County Jail meets other safety expectations for its officers. According to staff interviews listed in the report, correctional officers typically complete 187 hours of training through the Correctional Officer Core Course, which is taken by every newly hired correctional officer that has not received prior training.
Every year officers are required to complete 24 hours of training and to receive a medical certification. Additional in-house training includes fire drills, booking, and the use of handcuffs.
Guns are issued to officers after they have received adequate training, and are carried when transporting incarcerated individuals, not inside the facility. Some correctional officers carry tasers, and jail staff are working to acquire and outfit officers with more, the report said.
The jail’s food facilities are manned by inmates, and food has been provided by Trinity Food Services for the past five years. The Colusa County Grand Jury believes that the overall food quality can be improved by looking at menus in similar facilities like the juvenile detention center in Marysville. It also believes that more training and involvement meant for inmates in food preparation and service might be helpful.
Educational opportunities for the jail are also limited, the report found. Currently, a teacher comes to the facility once per week for four hours to teach approximately five inmates attending lessons.
Jail administration is looking at offering more classes now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. There is no current offering of online courses in the jail because it does not have wireless internet in its jail cells except in the attorney and booking areas.
Colusa County Probation Department has agreed to start a Moral Recognition Therapy program for the facility, which will hold two classes per week with up to five students. There will be a reintroduction of an Alcoholics Anonymous program in the jail led by a volunteer from the community. No start date was in place at the time of the Colusa County Grand Jury’s inspection, but weekly meetings started in May.
The Colusa County Grand Jury recommends expanding the jail’s educational opportunities through resources found through the Colusa County Office of Education and local libraries such as literacy programs, high school diploma and citizenship access.
Juvenile rehabilitation programs
The Colusa County Grand Jury listed several positive findings after inspecting the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center.
Officials were given a thorough introduction to the facilities, administration, staff and youth, and found that the facilities are “well run and appreciated by staff and young offenders alike,” the report said.
Both the juvenile hall and Camp Singer are shared and funded by Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, and house incarcerated youths ages 14-19.
According to the report, facility staff members mentor, guide and support youth while
maintaining safety and security. Staff members are trained on Title 15 regulations as well as mental health, crisis intervention, suicide prevention, use of force, youth trauma, and policy and procedures.
Medical staff are available for the youth at both facilities and are provided by Wellpath, a third party contractor. Psychological, pharmaceutical and physical services are included. Minor medical needs are addressed on-site, but staff will transport a youth to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville if necessary, the report said. In serious cases, the youth will be transported to the hospital by ambulance.
A registered nurse is on-site throughout the day seven days a week and a Yuba County Jail licensed vocational nurse is on-site at night. A Wellpath doctor is available five days a week and on-call outside normal working hours. The doctor will speak with on-site health care staff every week to discuss any issues.
According to the report, mental health and counseling services are provided to youth by Wellpath and Sutter Yuba Behavioral Health. Colusa County Behavioral Health provides on-call services six days a week for Colusa County youth.
There is one dining hall to service both facilities, which has a total seating capacity of 64. Youth receive five meals per day including breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks. All three main meals are served hot and all meals are made from scratch by kitchen staff, the report said.
If a special diet is required, kitchen staff works with medical staff, facility staff and youth regarding any dietary requirements and food allergies.
The Colusa County Grand Jury found that both facilities were clean and orderly, kitchen operations provided a wide variety of well balanced meals, school classrooms were relevant, creative and engaging for youth and all staff “had the best interests of the youth in their care at heart.”
Officials recommend that facility staff members continue in this positive direction and work to expand vocational education opportunities for youth.
Special education
As part of its inspection into the Colusa County Office of Education, the Colusa County Grand Jury found notable issues within its Special Education Department in regards to parent communication and caseloads.
According to the report, complaints and concerns brought to the Grand Jury necessitated an investigation into the department. There is a lack of staffing of educational personnel who are in direct contact with students, which may result in a lack of services to individual students, the report said.
A frequent response to this concern was a lack of funds for the department, the report said. Officials confirmed that there is a staffing issue within the department. Currently, aides can be hired to assist students with specific needs. Paraeducators can volunteer to get trained for special needs of a student when that situation arises.
Caseloads for a teacher are often maxed out, the report found. The Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Council determines the number of special education teachers at each school.
The current caseload is 28 students with mild to moderate disabilities per teacher. A waiver can be written to increase the number of students to 32, but an additional paraeducator must be added. For students with moderate to severe disabilities, the caseload should not exceed 15 students per teacher. However, there is no contractual limit, the report said.
Parents can request an assessment and reassessment of their child at any time. Assessments can also be done by any licensed professional.
A school psychologist and student study team who meet weekly can determine if a child receives special education services through testing. If applicable, an Individualized Education Program (IEP) is then devised, and the parent must be a part of this process.
A student progress report is sent home to the parent by the end of the trimester. If the parent has a concern, they can request that an IEP be reviewed. There must be a meeting within 30 days of this request.
According to the report, if lodging a formal complaint bears unsatisfactory results, a parent should make a written request to engage the dispute resolution process, which is the step prior to mediation. Parents may not be aware and county staff may not know that an IEP is appropriate for physical illness.
A complainant can contact a program specialist in writing with their concern, which is not commonly known, the report said. California has a provision for a parent to file a uniform complaint through the state Department of Education.
“It appears that there is a lack of follow-up or accountability from the County Superintendent of Schools regarding whether IEPs are being implemented,” the report stated. “There is no indication that the timing between a parent asking for an IEP meeting and actually having the meeting is recorded. There is no record that parents are informed that communications need to be in writing. There is no process for determining that the requirements of an IEP are actually being implemented.”
The Colusa County Grand Jury recommends school districts increase the vitality of IEPs. At the beginning of the school year, parents should be informed of what an IEP is, what services are available through the Special Education Department and how to request an assessment of their child.
Officials also recommend hiring more educators who are in direct contact with students to address case overload and understaffing.
Colusa County Grand Jury members
Members of the 2022/23 Colusa County Grand Jury included the following:
– James Cook
– Gregory Coronado
– Rachel Lagrande
– Darcy Maunders
– John Stuck
– Martin Vasquez
– Ramiro Velazquez
– Danielle Wilson