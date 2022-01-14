Like many areas around the country, Colusa County is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections related to the omicron variant.
“While the omicron variant seems to be less severe, the transmissibility is far greater, and the country is reporting record numbers of positive cases,” read a release issued by county officials.
As of Monday, Colusa County health officials reported 149 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 91 cases from the week prior. Of the active cases, three individuals are hospitalized. In total, 3,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the county since the onset of the pandemic and 26 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Health officials reported that the seven-day average for positive cases per 100,000 residents was 25.9 percent.
To date, an estimated 52.7 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated as of Monday, according to officials, which accounted for roughly 10,096 individuals.
To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the community, Colusa County Public Health recommends that members of the community practice proper hygiene, which includes washing hands for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands (and) cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow,” read the release.
Everyone two years of age and older should wear a facemask in indoor public spaces when around other people not in your “bubble” (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before entering any public space, regardless of vaccination status, according to health officials.
Those that are feeling sick are also encouraged to stay home, except when seeking medical care.
“Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care,” it was stated in the release. “Do not visit public areas.”
Over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, are recommended to help with symptoms, according to health officials, and anyone with symptoms is advised to monitor their condition.
“Call 911 or get immediate care if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, an inability to stay awake or pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds,” read the release.
It is also advised to stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in your home if you are feeling ill.
Additionally, Colusa County health officials recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is safe and effective at protecting against the virus.
“Some people who have received the COVID-19 shot MAY still get sick – however, data from clinical studies suggests that when this happens the shot might help keep you from getting seriously ill,” read the release.
According to officials, those who receive the vaccination may experience flu-like symptom side effects for a day or two but this is normal and means the vaccine is working.
The COVID-19 vaccination cannot give you the virus, said health officials, and it will not change your DNA.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available to the public at no cost and insurance or immigration status will not affect one’s ability to be vaccinated.
For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.