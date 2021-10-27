Colusa County Public Health will be hosting its annual flu clinic on Nov. 3 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s free clinic will be held in a walk-thru format and pre-registration is not required, according to a county news release.
The clinic will be at Festival Hall at the fairgrounds, 1303 10th St. (Highway 20), Colusa. Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Vaccination to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications,” the release read. “In addition, each year hundreds of thousands of people in the United States are hospitalized from flu-related illness.”
Flu shots are especially important to protect health care capacity and resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, call 530-458-0380 or visit countyofcolusa.org/publichealth.