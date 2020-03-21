The Colusa County Jail has suspended visitation until further notice as a preventative measure to decrease the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 for staff and inmates at the facility.
“At this time, there are no COVID-19 cases or known exposures at the Colusa County jail,” said Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell on Friday. “However, we are fully aware of the high danger the spread of this virus poses to the inmate population and our staff.”
According to Bradwell, the jail has also implemented additional screenings during the inmate intake process prior to booking in addition to suspending all jail programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and the Inmate Education Program.
Bradwell said that while visitation has been suspended, inmates will still have the capability to use the phone services and additional phone services have already been approved within the jail to support the increased need.