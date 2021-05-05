With perfect weather and a plentiful assortment of wine, cheese and snacks, attendees of the 16th annual “May Day Celebration” wine tasting event, hosted by the Friends of the Colusa County Library, savored every moment of the festivities held to raise money for local library services.
“We offered a splendid gathering and our community rewarded us with smiles and gratitude,” said Cynthia White, event chairperson.
According to White, the three-hour event featured an assortment of wine tastings from several local wineries including Capay Valley in Esparto, Grindstone Winery in Arbuckle, Matchbook Winery in Dunnigan Hills, Holly Hills Winery in El Dorado County, Berryessa Gap Winery in Winters and the longtime event favorite Michael David from Lodi.
“Cheese from Rumiano Cheese in Willows was served with handmade savories and sweets to bring out the wonderful subtleties of the wines offered,” said White.
To round out the afternoon, several local artists displayed their paintings and batik work, said White, and all of the items on display will be available for sale at the next Arts Council event coming up in a few weeks.
“After a year of mostly lockdown the crowd was anxious to be out in the sun enjoying each other and supporting our libraries,” said White. “There were suggestions that we do this more than once a year but at this point it will be offered again next year on the first Saturday in May.”
White said the event raised $10,000, and the funds will be used to increase the new book collection at the libraries, expand the Spanish language selections and support the special reading programs for children all over Colusa County.
“Anyone who wanted to donate and wasn’t able to get it in at a timely fashion can still raise our totals – it’s always the sky’s the limit,” said White.
The organization also runs the Bookworm used bookstore in Colusa, and proceeds from that business are also donated directly to the library.
County Librarian Stacey Costello said the funds that the Friends of the Colusa County Library raise, be it from membership drives, the Bookworm used bookstore, or their annual wine tasting are an integral part of the library’s ability to host programs such as the annual summer reading program for school-aged kids, purchase new materials and expand access to digital materials.
According to Costello, The Friends have also helped with the library’s career online high school scholarship program, microfilming the library’s historic newspaper collection as well as purchasing equipment that benefits the patrons at all seven branches throughout the county.
They are also in the process of helping the library find a mural in honor of late library volunteer Mary Winters.
“Their reach extends through all of our services and I am in awe of how hard they work to make sure that the library gets what it needs, even for the wildest ideas,” said Costello.