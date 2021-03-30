Colusa County advanced to the orange, less restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework Tuesday afternoon, a shift that allows more businesses to reopen and increases capacities and operations in those already open.
The transition is based on the county’s COVID-19 metrics for the past three weeks.
As of Tuesday, Colusa County was averaging 0.6 new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 0.7 percent.
Within the orange tier, restaurants and places of worship are allowed to operate indoors with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
Museums are allowed to reopen with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, and gyms, fitness centers, wineries, breweries and family entertainment centers including bowling alleys are allowed to operate at a maximum capacity of 25 percent indoors.
Bars that do not serve food are now allowed to resume operations as well, but only outdoors with modifications at this time.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,165 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of seven cases since March 23.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 14 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,135 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
While positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to show signs of improvement, the county continues to work though Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule.
Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 25 announcement, vaccination eligibility will be expanding on Thursday to include individuals ages 50 and older. Eligibility will be further expanded April 15 to include individuals ages 16 and older.
“We continue to focus our vaccine distribution strategy on allocation, and are hopeful that the state can meet the needs of our community as they expand eligibility in April,” said Elizabeth Kelly, director of Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services. “In the meantime, we will continue to schedule clinics in an equitable manner that is consistent with federal and state guidelines utilizing the limited vaccine allocation that we receive from the California Department of Public Health.”
While Newsom’s announcement indicated that the state has the capacity to administer more than three million vaccines per week and is building the capacity to administer four million vaccines weekly by the end of April, details on increased allocation to counties have not been provided at this time.
“Even with expanded vaccine supplies, it is expected to take several months for willing Californians to be vaccinated,” according to the announcement.
As of Tuesday, 7,620 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 2,868 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 2,870 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Several first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled in the following weeks for county residents ages 50 and older and those that work in the food or agriculture industry:
– Thursday, April 1 (just first dose)
– Wednesday, April 7
– Thursday, April 8
– Tuesday, April 13
– Thursday, April 15
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.