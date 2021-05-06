The Colusa County Office of Education will host a two-day mobile dental and vision clinic to provide no cost services to the community of Colusa County.
According to Estefania Aceves, prevention services coordinator for the Colusa County Office of Education, the mobile clinic provides free, quality dental and vision care to individuals who have the need.
“As soon as I heard what Healing CA was about, we reached out to them to partner,” said Aceves. “Being from the community I saw the need and felt like this would be beneficial to bring the van for our community members.”
Individuals must be 18 years or older to attend and appointments are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Once they make their appointment, I usually go over the following: address, arrival to appointment, COVID-19 protocols and documents needed to register,” said Aceves. “That way they know what to expect ahead of time.”
Attendees are asked to show up 15 minutes prior to their appointments and procedures are estimated to take about 20 to 45 minutes.
Volunteers are also needed to help set up, translate and register individuals.
Aceves said all volunteers are only required to fill out a volunteer form and bilingual individuals are preferred as they will be key with translating to those that attend.
The mobile clinic will be open May 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, to volunteer or to make an appointment, call Aceves at 491-8309. Callers are asked to leave a voicemail if there is no answer.