As the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state, Colusa County Public Health announced that it is holding a series of targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinics in January.
All individuals who are 5 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and boosters are recommended for individuals aged 16 and older.
Colusa County Public Health stressed that COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
The following clinics will be available in the coming weeks:
– Jan. 4 from 4-6 p.m.: Pediatric first and second dose clinic at Education Village (Multipurpose Room), 499 Marguerite St., Williams.
– Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Moderna booster dose clinic at Colusa County Fairgrounds (Festival Hall), 1303 10th St., Colusa.
For more information about the clinics, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine or call 530-458-0399.