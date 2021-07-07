Colusa County has been awarded federal funding under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Colusa County received $22,095 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs within the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA: The Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
“A local board made up of local social service agencies will determine how the funds awarded to both counties are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies,” it was stated in a press release. “The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.”
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal fund, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply before the July 16 deadline.
For more information or to request an application, call Anastacia Snyder at 343-7711.