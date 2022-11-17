As Colusa County and the surrounding region face the worst recorded drought in decades, Colusa County officials recently released a documentary as a call to action to address the local economic crisis now faced as a result of these conditions. 

“Water prioritization and other factors have impacted our local agriculture industry, ecosystem, and community,” read a statement issued by Colusa County officials. “The drought has resulted in crisis-level economic impacts that have ramifications across the entire nation, threatening our country’s food supply. Immediate action is needed to address this catastrophic emergency.” 

