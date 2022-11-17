As Colusa County and the surrounding region face the worst recorded drought in decades, Colusa County officials recently released a documentary as a call to action to address the local economic crisis now faced as a result of these conditions.
“Water prioritization and other factors have impacted our local agriculture industry, ecosystem, and community,” read a statement issued by Colusa County officials. “The drought has resulted in crisis-level economic impacts that have ramifications across the entire nation, threatening our country’s food supply. Immediate action is needed to address this catastrophic emergency.”
According to officials, Colusa County has been actively advocating for local financial support, and has released the self-produced documentary to further highlight the seriousness of the issue while amplifying its voice when seeking emergency financial aid to mitigate the current drought situation.
“We are experiencing a confluence of crises resulting in catastrophic economic impact to our local agricultural industry,” said Colusa County Supervisor Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith. “We call on the state to provide immediate action to support our local economy, communities and families.”
Colusa County officials said California is currently experiencing its third year of record drought with no end in sight.
“The current effects on water supply, particularly for farming operations, are immense,” said county officials. “Initial projections estimate 800,000 acres of California farmland will be fallowed this year, including about 370,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley, presenting a threat to critical food supply and local economies.”
County officials said they encourage residents, visitors and all Californians to view the documentary and join in the request for local assistance.