By Lynzie Lowe
Earlier this month, people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office has been busy counting ballots since.
With a turnout of 53.67 percent of voters in Colusa County, below are the official results of the March 3 Presidential Primary Election that were announced last week.
– The District 2 supervisor race is headed to a runoff election in November with Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith and Dave B. Markss taking the top two slots. Kalfsbeek Smith received 34 percent of the votes while her competitor received 27 percent of the votes.
– In the race for District 3 supervisor, incumbent Kent Boes received 69 percent of the votes, defeating challenger Jason McMullan.
– Incumbent Gary J. Evans, who ran unopposed for the District 4 supervisors seat, will retain his seat.
– Measure A, the Williams Unified School District bond measure, failed at the polls, receiving 54 percent of the votes against the measure.
– Measure C, the Yuba College bond measure, also failed with 68 percent of votes against the measure.