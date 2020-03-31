Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael West announced on Tuesday that he continues to recommend that no in-person instruction take place within the county until the state wide shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Office of Education, it continues to facilitate meetings with local school districts and with Colusa County Public Health to determine how to best support the health of students, staff, and communities during the pandemic.
“All superintendents are meeting weekly and are maintaining open channels to their staff and board members,” said West. “All precautions and directives related to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus should be followed until Public Health Officials state otherwise.”
All districts within the county will continue to provide remote or distance learning opportunities and the current meal programs offered to students will remain active and in place.
For more information, visit www.ccoe.net or contact Superintendent West at questions@ccoe.net.