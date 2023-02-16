In a partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, Colusa County is working on the development of what it calls the Colusa County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS.
According to officials, the CEDS is a “five-year plan for cultivating an environment that supports a sustainable economic future.”
The first step in the CEDS process involves the collection of input from residents, the county said.
“Colusa County has experienced several economic crises in recent years, including a pandemic, wildfires, and drought,” officials said. “Each of these crises have greatly impacted local jobs, businesses, health, housing, and our overall economy. In response, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors decided that a plan is needed to help the county and local jurisdictions reverse these trends. The Colusa County CEDS will help guide investment decisions on infrastructure, public works, and job-creating initiatives, and build a blueprint for regional collaboration and economic development.”
The CEDS project website, ColusaCountyCEDS.com, is currently hosting two surveys – one for residents and the other for business owners. The county is encouraging residents to give their input on living in Colusa County and doing business in the county.
“The input received through these surveys will be considered in the development of the county’s new Comprehensive Economic Development Plan,” officials said. “The information you provide is confidential and critical to helping your elected officials understand your priorities and needs.”
The deadline to complete the surveys is March 3. A public presentation on the county’s economic conditions will be held 9-11 a.m. on March 6 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa. The presentation will also be streamed virtually at ColusaCountyCEDS.com.