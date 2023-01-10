While several areas across the region are seeing major impacts from the recent storm, local officials said that Colusa County has seen minimal impacts thus far but they continue to prepare with more rain and wind in the forecast in the coming days.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Spokesperson Paul Moreno said 82 customers lost power at 4:30 a.m. Monday on both sides of State Route 20 between Colusa and Williams.

