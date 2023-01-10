While several areas across the region are seeing major impacts from the recent storm, local officials said that Colusa County has seen minimal impacts thus far but they continue to prepare with more rain and wind in the forecast in the coming days.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Spokesperson Paul Moreno said 82 customers lost power at 4:30 a.m. Monday on both sides of State Route 20 between Colusa and Williams.
“No cause or estimated time of restoration at this moment,” said Moreno early Monday afternoon. “But with more wet weather coming and soils already saturated, we expect more trees to topple and areas to flood.”
PG&E crews have safely restored power to more than 785,000 customers across the region since the last storm began Jan. 4, according to Moreno, and the utility restored power to 80% of the 1.3 million customers that lost power on New Year’s Eve within 12 hours, while nearly 92% of those affected had power restored within 24 hours.
Due to heavy rain and winds anticipated with the Jan. 4 storm, Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services initiated their Emergency Operation Center to Duty Status only.
“We are monitoring the conditions of the previous and upcoming storms,” said Bradwell. “If rains continue, we are expecting urban and roadway flooding throughout the county. Never drive through flooded roads, and be extra cautious driving at night.”
Bradwell said careful driving during times of inclement weather is especially important because Colusa County has been known to have flooded roads during continuous storm events with heavy precipitation.
With flooding anticipated as the storms continue, sandbags are available at several locations within Colusa County, including:
– The Williams Maintenance Yard, 5714 E Street, Williams,
– The Colusa Maintenance Yard, 713 D Street, Colusa
– The Arbuckle Maintenance Yard, 704 Second Street, Arbuckle
– The Maxwell Maintenance Yard, 211 Railroad Avenue, Maxwell
– The Stonyford Landfill, 5160 Lodoga Stonyford Road, Stonyford
County officials said the Maxwell, Colusa and Arbuckle Maintenance Yards will. be open after hours as needed. Those that would like to access the Stonyford Landfill for sandbags should contact the Indian Valley/Bear Valley Fire District at 530-570-4391.
Sandbags will also be available at the Williams Public Works Department, located at 735 Seventh St. in Williams.
Moreno said PG&E also urges customers to be prepared in case of power outages by ensuring electronic devices are charged and have flashlights or battery-operated lanterns on hand. If an outage were to occur, updates can be obtained by calling 800-743-5002 or visiting www.pge.com/outages.