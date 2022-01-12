Colusa County Public Health will be distributing at-home COVID-19 self-test kits to Colusa County residents at a drive-thru distribution event on Friday.
“The COVID-19 test kits are free of charge, and limited to one per each present adult,” according to a release issued by Colusa County officials.
The distribution event will take place at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St., Colusa, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.
According to officials, these COVID-19 test kits are from an initial allocation of 280 kits received from the California Department of Public Health.
“We anticipate additional kits to arrive in the near future,” said officials.
Colusa County schools are currently distributing their state allocations to local families.
For more information, contact Colusa County Public Health at 530-458-0380.