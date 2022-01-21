In an effort to prevent hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19, Colusa County Public Health will host a Pfizer vaccination clinic next week.
According to Colusa County Health officials, the clinic will be open to all individuals aged 12 years of age and older, regardless of where individuals are at in their shot series and first dose, second dose and booster shots will be administered.
“All individuals aged five and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot,” a release issued by Colusa County said. “In addition, COVID-19 boosters are recommended for individuals aged 12 and up.”
Colusa County health officials recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is safe and effective at protecting against the virus.
“Some people who have received the COVID-19 shot MAY still get sick – however, data from clinical studies suggests that when this happens the shot might help keep you from getting seriously ill,” the release said.
According to officials, those who receive the vaccination may experience flu-like symptom side effects for a day or two but this is normal and means the vaccine is working.
The COVID-19 vaccination cannot give you the virus, said health officials, and it will not change your DNA.
As of Monday, Colusa County health officials reported 342 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 193 cases from the week prior. Of the active cases, four individuals were listed as hospitalized as a result of COVID. In total, 3,805 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the county since the onset of the pandemic and 26 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Health officials reported that the seven-day average for positive cases per 100,000 residents was 55.6 percent Jan. 17.
To date, an estimated 52.7 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated as of Monday, according to officials, which accounts for roughly 10,096 individuals.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available to the public at no cost and insurance or immigration status will not affect one’s ability to be vaccinated.
The vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St., Colusa, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register for the clinic, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9yfw4e.
For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.