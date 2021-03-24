The Colusa County Community Development Department will be launching a comprehensive permit application software system April 1.
“The new permit application system will allow applicants to apply for permits, track their application status, request inspections and communicate directly with the Development Services staff processing their permits through an easy-to-use web-based interface,” according to a press release.
The new system will also automatically route permit applications between county departments, minimizing the need to visit multiple departments to obtain permit approvals.
To get familiar with the new permit system, users can pre-access the portal to create an account and submit test permit applications at https://colusacountyca.viewpointcloud.com.
User accounts established in the test phase will remain valid when the portal launches April 1 but all test permits will be deleted.
“Development Services has also prepared a series of instructional videos that can be accessed through the Permit Portal,” according to a press release. “These videos include how to create a user account, and how to apply for various permit applications.”
Additionally, Development Services is hosting a free video conferencing training session (today) Thursday at 2 p.m. to introduce the new software, which can be accessed from any online computer or mobile device.
To register for the training session, contact Julia Ornbaun at 458-0481 or email jornbaun@countyofcolusa.com. The virtual meeting link will be emailed to you once you have registered.
Development Services will be unable to accept or issue permit applications March 29-31, according to the release, in order to transition from the old permit systems to the new platform.
When the Permit Portal officially launches in April, permit computer workstations will be available in the Planning/Building and Environmental Health Departments for those who do not have internet access, or for those who want to obtain one-on-one assistance in applying for permits.
“Working together, Development Services is confident that the new Permit Portal will streamline the entirety of the permit application and inspection process, making submittal simpler, more transparent, and more efficient,” according to a press release.