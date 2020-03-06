The Colusa County Clerk and Recorder Office continues to count the ballots cast in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary Election. With roughly half of the ballots counted, here’s how the unofficial results looked:
Supervisor, District 2: Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith, 357; Dave B. Markss, 286; Robert T. Marconi, 253; Laurie Okland Waters, 140.
Supervisor, District 3: Kent Boes (i), 556; Jason D. McMullan, 247.
Supervisor, District 4: Gary Evans (i), 573.
Measure A (Williams Unified School District bond measure): For, 442; Against, 524.
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure): For, 1,441; Against, 3,112.
U.S. Representative (District 3): John Garamendi (i), 2,175; Tamika Hamilton, 1,854; Sean Feucht, 636.
State Assembly (District 3): James Gallagher (i), 1,944; James R. Henson, 594.
State Assembly (District 4): Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i), 866; Matthew L. Neilson, 1,112; Sophia Racke, 149.
Proposition 13: For, 1,253; Against, 3,409.
President (front runners):
1. Donald Trump, 2,359.
2. Bernie Sanders, 597.
3. Joseph R. Biden, 404.
Election offices have until April 2 to certify the results of the 2020 Presential Primary Election.