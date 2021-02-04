Colusa County welcomes new Ag Commissioner

The Colusa County Board of Supervisors approved the promotion of a new Agricultural Commissioner last month, welcoming Anastacia Allen as the first woman appointed to the position in Colusa County.
“I am excited, eager and honored to be appointed ag commissioner/sealer here in Colusa County,” said Allen. “This county has a strong agricultural history with many legacy farms still intact today. I look forward to helping to sustain that legacy and tradition into the future here in Colusa.”
Allen said she is also looking forward to helping her department and growers move into the future with constant changes to regulation and requirements in agriculture.
“From industrial hemp being recognized as an ag commodity, to new pesticide regulations and requirements to certifying electric vehicle charging stations, changes are everywhere,” said Allen. “I want to help lead them down the path of compliance in the easiest and less intrusive way possible, in a way that will protect their tradition of farming. I like to remind people that if farmers don’t farm, we don’t eat. It is in everyone’s best interest to help them continue to do what they love to do.”
Allen began her career in Colusa County in 2018 as the assistant commissioner, working with her predecessor Gregory Hinton.
Prior to coming to Colusa County, Allen started working as agriculture biologist for the Butte County Agriculture Department in 2010 and worked her way up the ranks to senior agricultural biologist before accepting her former position in Colusa County.
Allen said she is very fortunate to work with an incredible group of people in the Colusa Agriculture Department, which encompasses the Ag Commissioner/ Sealer’s Office, the Air Pollution Control Office and the Migrant Housing Center.
“They are all very knowledgeable in what they do and know the community well,” said Allen. “We are definitely a team here and all depend on each other. It is an amazing place to work with them.”