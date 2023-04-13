The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said a card skimmer was located and removed Monday morning from a Wells Fargo ATM at the Sites Project Authority parking lot in Maxwell.

According to the FBI, “skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.”

