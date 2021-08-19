With another hunting season just around the corner, the 2021 California State Duck Calling Competition will be held in Colusa this weekend and this year organizers have added to the decade-old tradition.
“We’ve been sustaining the California State Duck Calling Championship for 10 years now and we’ve always envisioned it getting larger,” said longtime event organizer Pat Kittle, owner of Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. “After the pandemic, this is a rebuilding year for us.”
To expand the calling competition Kittle has hosted for the past decade, he teamed up with the city of Colusa to create “Colusa Duck Days” – two days of outdoor sports fun featuring presentations, cooking demonstrations, an archery field, an increased number of vendors, an afterparty and more.
The competition has been moved to the Colusa Sacramento River Recreation Area – otherwise known as the Colusa State Park – right next to the Colusa Boat Launch, located at 50 10th St., off of Main Street in Colusa.
“The favorable location has significant shade, free parking, and is right next to the Sacramento River,” a release issued by the city of Colusa said.
The event will feature two stages – the Duck Calling Stage for all of the competition action and a performance stage for all of the presentations and activities.
The Butte Sink Regional Duck Calling Contest and World Championship Qualifier competition will kick things off Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Those that take the win during this competition qualify as state representatives and will go on to compete at the World Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas, in November.
A cooking demonstration will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the release, multiple chefs will share their flavorful secrets for cooking different species of game and each chef will choose a protein from one of three categories: fur, fin or feather.
“In particular, Carlos Granados, executive chef at the Colusa Casino Resort, will be sharing some of the traditional ingredients or flavor profiles historically used by the Cachil De He Wintun Tribe,” the release said.
An after party featuring live music from local bands will wrap up the festivities on Saturday before things kick off again on Sunday morning with the CA State Duck Calling Championship and World Championship Qualifier event at 10 a.m.
At noon on Sunday, Scott Butz of SX Decoys – one of the leading manufacturers of full body goose decoys – will host a presentation about goose hunting strategies.
“Scott is frequently featured on a show called ‘Waterfowl Obsessions’ on the Sportsman’s channel,” said Steve Sherbondy, co-host of the event. “He’s a wealth of information about advanced goose-hunting strategies and late-season tactics.”
Event organizers also added an on-site archery field, which will be open for most of both days and is expected to draw bow hunters of all ages and stages.
“While there, visitors can also shop for powersports vehicles as well as non-motorized boats such as kayaks and canoes,” the release said. “For those getting ready for waterfowl season, apparel, decoys and calls will all be sold through multiple vendors.”
This annual event usually draws in duck call enthusiasts from far and wide and organizers are expecting good attendance this year. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.colusaduckdays.com.