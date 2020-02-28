To celebrate the abundance of commodities produced throughout the county, the Colusa County Farm Bureau will host the sixth annual Local Bounty Fundraiser Dinner on Thursday, Mar. 5.
“We have local restaurants, wineries and breweries come and provide tasting of their foods and the tastings usually have a Colusa County commodity used in the meal,” said Monica Sankey, outreach coordinator for the Colusa County Farm Bureau.
Restaurants returning for this year’s installment of the dinner include Rocco’s Bar and Grill, Market Street Grill, Rawbar, Sauced, Colusa Casino, Caffeinated and Sweet Beans.
In addition to the dinner, Granzella’s will be providing samples of olives and Rumiano Cheese will be sampling cheeses.
According to Sankey, there are also a few new businesses joining the dinner this year as well.
“Some new restaurants that we have this year are Don Chuy’s and they are preparing a tasting of different tacos and elote pops,” said Sankey. “Wellnut Farms is going to be providing samples of their Walnut Butters and Maxwell Inn will be preparing some dishes as well.”
Wine and beer samplings from Sierra Nevada, Farmers Brewing Co. and Grindstone are included with admission as well.
There will also be a no-host bar on-site and free soda and water will be served throughout the event.
According to Sankey, instead of hosting a silent auction this year the bureau will be auctioning off commodity boxes.
“We are also introducing the Local Bounty Passport,” said Sankey. “It is a card each attendee will receive when they come through the door and if they make it to all of the food stations and get a ‘punch’ they can turn their passport in at the end of the evening for a chance to win a raffle prize.”
This year’s installment will be held in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa.
Tickets cost $60 per person and can be purchased on the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s website or on the CCFB Local Bounty Fundraiser Facebook events page.