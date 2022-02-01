All kinds of farming equipment took over the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on Tuesday for the start of the 56th Colusa Farm Show, which runs through Thursday at the fairgrounds.
Many companies and individuals came from all over the state to check out the latest technology in the agriculture world.
It is the first time that the farm show has been live and in-person at the fairgrounds since 2020.
Manik Thiara, vice president of sales at Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions out of Yuba City, was present two years ago as well on Tuesday. He said the in-person show has a much stronger reach for his business.
“I feel (it’s better) because we’re seeing everybody and talking about life and family,” Thiara said.
Thiara and MIS will host a barbecue today for anybody at the show who wants a free lunch.
This week is also the beginning of a busy work season, where Thiara and company will head to Tulare for a farm show that starts at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8. From there, MIS gets ready to host a similar show called the MIS Equipment Rodeo that Thiara said features a lot of the same products and more.
Thiara said the second annual rodeo begins Feb. 18 on a 30-acre lot at 3199 E. Onstott Road in Yuba City.
The highlight of the event, he said, will be an obstacle course where individuals will have the opportunity to use a $35,000 mini-excavator to pick up obstacles at multiple stations along the course.
The person with the fastest time wins a mini-excavator, he said.
Thiara said to participate, individuals have to be at least 18 years old and working under a licensed contractor.
Individuals can sign up for the excavator obstacle course run by calling 530-674-7030.
There were many pieces of equipment on display Tuesday at the Colusa Farm Show. From off-road ATVs to John Deere tractor trailers and much more, farm owners had a lot to get educated on during the show’s first day.
Don Mayo, president/chief executive officer at Orchard Machinery Corporation (OMC) at Yuba City was showing off his brand new 600 horsepower tree limb shredder, which he said is similar to a paper shredder but for a variety of trees.
Mayo said the product can be used to dissolve many different fruit trees and other crops found on a farm in the mid-valley.
Mayo said the limb shredder is priced at $600,000.
Craig Tarke, 56, a farm owner out of Sutter, has attended many farm shows throughout the years.
Tarke always finds the in-person event to be a great resource to learn how to be a better farmer.
“You might learn something,” Tarke said. “(The farm show) is for everyday use and anything that might help (farmers) do things easier.”
Tarke said the show is always changing and bringing new and better products.
The farm show continues today and Thursday at the fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m. It’s free to the public. For more information, visit www.colusafairgrounds.com/farm-show.