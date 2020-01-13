Residents of Colusa County are already loosening their belts in preparation for this year’s Colusa Firefighters Association’s Crab and Steak Feed, which is happening Saturday, Jan. 18.
The beloved tradition that is over three decades old has already sold all 200 ticket that were available this year, according to Colusa Fire Department Engineer David Avera, event chairman.
Avera said the department made the decision to scale back and move the event back into the station last year after hosting it at the Colusa County Fairgrounds for several years.
“We wanted to go back to that small-town feel,” said Avera.
According to Avera, the event drew about 400 people to the larger venue each year but the department felt it was important to invite the community back into the fire station and highlight the camaraderie of a more intimate event.
Avera said that although there has been a big influx of new volunteers at the department, the smaller crew has rallied to make sure the event will feature all of the staples.
“The only big difference is we will not have a raffle this year due to new laws, but we will still be giving away a shotgun that was donated by Les Schwab for the door prize,” said Avera.
According to Avera, the event will include a silent and live auction with an array of prizes all donated by the community.
Avera said the department has already ordered the fresh crab from the Bay Area and Don Litchfield, head chef and owner of Rocco’s Bar and Grill, is already on board to prepare all of the steak for the feast again this year. The meal will be served with all of the traditional staples, including coleslaw and beans.
Colusa County Sheriff’s Sergeant and DJ Arnold Navarro will be back to play music while attendees dine and socialize. The Taproom at Colusa Made will also be on hand with the kegs tapped and the bottles popped, serving up spirited drinks throughout the event.
The department plans to use the proceeds from the dinner to raise awareness about and implement the senior citizen smoke detective program they run, as well as fund scholarships for Colusa High School students that want to become first responders, sponsor little leaguers and purchase any gear that the volunteer fire fighters may need.
“All of the proceeds go right back into the community,” said Avera.
The feast will kick off with a no-host cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 7:30 p.m. For those that don’t want to participate in the fast-paced live auction, the silent auction bid sheets will be available throughout the event.
For more information, contact the Colusa Fire Department at 458-7721.