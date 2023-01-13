With several heavy storms causing damage across the region this month, officials from the Sacramento River West Side Levee District and Reclamation District 108 said they will continue to monitor levee conditions and water levels within the area.
“Sacramento River West Side Levee District began patrolling the Sacramento River from the Colusa bridge to Knights Landing about a week ago,” said Meegan Nagy, deputy manager for Reclamation District 108 and the Sacramento River West Side Levee District, on Thursday. “Reclamation District 108 also started monitoring the Colusa Basin Drain levee at this time.”
According to Nagy, while water levels are elevated at this time due to recent storms, the levees are performing as intended and water levels are not expected to make an impact in the coming days.
“We always remain vigilant when the water levels are high, and the rain continues to fall but have no major issues at this time,” said Nagy.
While conditions are not concerning at this time, Nagy said her office recommends that residents have a plan in place in case of emergency.
“Ready.gov has great resources that can be used to develop a family plan as well as advise what’s best to keep in an emergency kit,” said Nagy. “We also encourage everyone to carry flood insurance.”
In Glenn County, Amy Travis, Amy Travis, deputy director of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services, said her office is working with local levee districts to monitor for any potential issues due to increased flows on the Sacramento River.
“We have documented some bank erosion, which tends to occur during high water and increased flows (but) at this time we have no immediate issues,” said Travis.
As of Thursday, Travis said Glenn County has had over 20 road closures due to flooding and slides.
“Our Public Works team is working diligently around the clock to monitor and close roadways that become unsafe,” said Travis. “The crews have done an excellent job responding and quickly clearing debris from roadways to get them back open to the public as quickly as possible.”
According to Travis, substantial damage was sustained to the bridge on County Road 306 over Salt Creek, causing the bridge to close in both directions, and damage to other roadways is being documented and costs compiled.
“We have proclaimed a local emergency and requested to be included in the State of Emergency,” said Travis. “With that, we have requested financial recovery assistance through the California Disaster Assistance Act to aid with response costs as well as infrastructure repair and recovery costs.”