With several heavy storms causing damage across the region this month, officials from the Sacramento River West Side Levee District and Reclamation District 108 said they will continue to monitor levee conditions and water levels within the area.  

“Sacramento River West Side Levee District began patrolling the Sacramento River from the Colusa bridge to Knights Landing about a week ago,” said Meegan Nagy, deputy manager for Reclamation District 108 and the Sacramento River West Side Levee District, on Thursday. “Reclamation District 108 also started monitoring the Colusa Basin Drain levee at this time.” 

