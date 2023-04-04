Super7.jpg

Colusa High School honored its top seven graduating seniors at the Super Seven awards dinner in Colusa on Monday.

 Courtesy of Tina Lyons

Colusa High School recognized this year’s “Super Seven” students and their parents Monday evening to honor the school’s top scholars. 

For nearly 50 years, Colusa High School has awarded its top seven junior and senior students for their academic achievements along with their parents for their support. The seniors recognized this year are at the top of their graduating class, said Jessie Proctor, a counselor at Colusa High School.

