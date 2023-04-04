Colusa High School recognized this year’s “Super Seven” students and their parents Monday evening to honor the school’s top scholars.
For nearly 50 years, Colusa High School has awarded its top seven junior and senior students for their academic achievements along with their parents for their support. The seniors recognized this year are at the top of their graduating class, said Jessie Proctor, a counselor at Colusa High School.
Students were recognized in an awards ceremony and dinner at Trinity Church in Colusa.
This is the first year that Colusa Rotary Club has agreed to sponsor the awards dinner, Proctor said. In previous years, the Torchbearer Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority helped organize the Super Seven event for students and their families. The sorority still sponsored some of this year’s scholarship funds, Proctor said.
According to Sun-Herald archives, the Colusa Women’s Club started the award dinner tradition in 1975 to encourage academic scholarship among the students in Colusa and the sorority took over organizing the event in 1998.
During this year’s event, students were presented with a certificate of achievement as well as a $200 scholarship, Proctor said. Senior students were also given the opportunity to honor their most influential teacher throughout their educational journey.
The 2023 Super Seven seniors honored for their academic excellence are:
– Rodolfo Rodriguez Mendoza, the son of Olga Mendoza and Rodolfo Rodriguez. He is a first-generation student and his main interests in school are clubs, finance classes and sports, including football, track and field and cross country. He also participates in the Environmental Science Academy and Spanish club. Outside of school, he enjoys going to the gym, cooking, reading and meditating. His plans after high school are to attend college, travel the world and retire early.
– Nisi Patel, daughter of Fanny and Steve Patel. Her main interests in school are math and finances. She is also involved in Girl Scouts, cheerleading, the Environmental Science Academy and Future Business Leaders of America. Outside of school, she enjoys going on long drives, exploring new places, movies and eating great food with her friends. After graduating high school, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in business or finance.
– Alexis “Lexy” Avera, daughter of Christy and David Avera. Her main interests in school are environmental science and art. She also participates in the Environmental Science Academy, Spanish club, Future Business Leaders of America and sports. Her hobbies include playing musical instruments, painting, styling outfits and spending time with her friends and family. After high school, she plans to earn a realtor license at Butte College before attending a university and starting her own business.
– Ofelia Sofia Benitez, daughter of Angeles Cano. Her main interests in school are her extracurriculars, including yearbook club, Spanish club and student government. She has served as senior class president and team captain for soccer and tennis. Her hobbies include playing soccer, watching movies and spending time with her friends. She plans after high school to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara and earn a master’s degree in psychology with a focus on child development.
– Luis “Chucky” Angel Lozano, son of Miguel Lozano and Maria Rodriguez. His main interests in school are environmental sciences, English and government. He is also involved in football, soccer, track and field, the Environmental Science Academy, Spanish club and art club. Outside of school, he enjoys playing video games, cooking, baking and learning French. In the future, he plans to become a lawyer and invest in the stock market.
– Alisson Torres, daughter of Blanca and Miguel Torres. Her main interests in school are trips she takes for school clubs. She is also involved in tennis, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America, the Environmental Science Academy and Spanish club. Outside of school, she enjoys shopping. After high school, she plans to pursue either dental school or real estate.
– Kegen Wells, daughter of Kerry Haynes and Mike Wells. Her main interests in school are yearbook club, Spanish club and performing community service. She is also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, art club, Redhawk Broadcast and the Environmental Science Academy. Her hobbies include working with animals, visiting amusement parks, photography, volunteering, fishing and attending rodeos. After high school, she plans to attend California State University, Chico and majoring in education and minoring in journalism. She also plans to become an English teacher.