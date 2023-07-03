Last year, the Colusa County Arts Council secured a lucrative $90,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation for the purpose of revamping its outdoor summer concert series at Veterans Memorial Park.
This multi-year disbursement was made possible through the foundation’s Levitt AMP program, an initiative designed to revitalize underused public spaces and bring quality music acts to small towns and cities across America.
The Levitt Foundation strongly believes in the power of music to bring people together, foster community connections, and elevate the local economy. WIth these goals in mind, the Levitt Foundation's director of programing, Victoria Bridenstine, visited with Colusa County Arts Council last Thursday to take a tour of the city and experience one of the new Levitt AMP Colusa Music Series concerts first hand.
“I’m a California girl and I’m actually from Sacramento but this is my first time visiting Colusa,” said Bridenstine. “Of course you know that there are these small towns throughout the state but it was lovely to see and experience it for myself. There’s definitely a lot of land here.”
Funds from the Levitt grant are being used almost exclusively to pull in a diverse set of professional artists such as Dennis Johnson, Caleb Caudle, and Shamarr Allen. However, organizers report that a minimal amount of money was used to build up the stage and add in a few decorations.
“Colusa has had concerts in the park. Colusa has not had concerts in the park the way that they're having it now,” said Bridenstine. “They’re bringing high-caliber performances to the park of different musical genres and people are being exposed to new sounds and new people and they really seem to be enjoying it.”
"Last year one of the biggest events we had was about 130 or 140,” said Fernanda Vanetta, a Colusa County Arts Council board member. “This year our very first concert was about 175, last week we had about 230, and the feedback that we’re getting is that the park has never looked so good.”
Vanetta and Sadie Ash, with the city of Colusa, are credited for gathering volunteers and writing the grant that secured the Levitt Foundations funding. The presence of these free music events has opened up opportunities for local vendors to set up shop and attract customers from across county lines. The timing of each concert was also scheduled to help bolster the patronage of nearby restaurants, bars, and shops.
“We’re really hoping to draw in people from outside of the community, as well, so that they can see some of the things we have to offer,” added Vanetta.
Each year, the Levitt Foundation makes a point of personally visiting all of its newly selected grantees. Some of the things the foundation looks for during these visits is how that specific community has realized the grant program's opportunity and how it has been applied to their own setting. Thursday's visit was filled with sightseeing, dining, and chatting with members of the Colusa community.
“The Levitt Foundation has just over 40 Levitt communities, so I am one of the blessed staff members that gets to visit many of our communities each year,” explained Bridenstine. “It's really opened my mind to the folks that make up our country. We always talk about traveling out of the country, but I get to travel within the country and learn who lives here, why they live here, what they’re excited about with their community.”
Visits like the one Bridenstine makes also work to identify areas of additional support or growth, helping the Levitt Foundation structure new granting opportunities and programs.
“I always come back home feeling energized and wanting to do more for the community,” added Bridenstine.