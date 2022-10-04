The Colusa Lions Club is gearing up to host the 13th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride this Saturday and this year the club has teamed up with the city of Colusa to expand the longtime event into a day of festivities. 

Dave McGrath, founder of the 3F Century Ride, said so far this year rider participation is up from previous years, with 97 riders already signed up. According to McGrath, most of the participants this year are from the Sacramento and Bay areas, but in previous years the race has drawn visitors from all over the state. 

Tags

Recommended for you