The Colusa Lions Club is gearing up to host the 13th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride this Saturday and this year the club has teamed up with the city of Colusa to expand the longtime event into a day of festivities.
Dave McGrath, founder of the 3F Century Ride, said so far this year rider participation is up from previous years, with 97 riders already signed up. According to McGrath, most of the participants this year are from the Sacramento and Bay areas, but in previous years the race has drawn visitors from all over the state.
“I think we should have 120 riders by ride day,” said McGrath. “We always see some people registering on the morning of the ride.”
Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride.
These routes pass through the towns of Meridian and Sutter, ride through the farmlands of the Sutter Bypass, cross the Tisdale Weir, ride along the scenic Sacramento River levee road and all the way around the Sutter Buttes for those attempting the 100-mile ride.
Those interested in participating can pre-register online at http://3fcentury.com/index.php. Registration will also be available at the event’s start location, the Colusa Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. or on the morning of the event starting at 5:45 a.m.
Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route.
In addition to the race, the Colusa Lions Club has coordinated with the city of Colusa to host a Bikes, Brews and Beats festival at Will S. Green Park, 631 Eighth St., Colusa – right next to the Scout Cabin – from 2-6 p.m.
The free community event will offer free bike parking, a children’s bike parade with a bike decorating station, bands, a beer garden and food vendors. There will also be a Bike Rodeo with stations teaching kids basic bike safety.
The 3F Century Ride began in May 2009 as a fundraiser to raise money to purchase a new mat for the Colusa High School wrestling team.
McGrath, principal of Colusa High School at the time, had just started a new wrestling program and initiated the bike ride to pay back a loan he had taken out from the Colusa Redskins Athletic Foundation to cover the costs of the new wrestling mat.
The Lions Club partnered with McGrath after the third year of the event and has hosted the event each year since with McGrath’s help.
Proceeds from the race are used by the Lions Club to continue funding youth activity programs in the Colusa Unified School District and other activities with the community of Colusa.