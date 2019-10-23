To commemorate 90 years of giving back to the community, the Colusa Lions Club gathered for a celebratory breakfast Tuesday morning at Sweet Bean’s Bakery in Colusa.
Joined by several members of the group enjoyed a hearty breakfast and a piece of cake.
Each year, the Colusa Lion’s Club sponsors or assists with several community events including the Colusa County Fair Parade, Christmas Tyme in Colusa, the Veterans Car Show and Barbecue, the Jim Davison Memorial Rubber Duckie Races and the 3F Century Bike Ride.
All the money raised by the organization goes right back into the community, used to fund scholarships and programing for local children.
During the meeting the Club also honored long time Lion’s Club member and secretary/treasurer Larry Yeghoian, who died suddenly last month.