The Colusa Lions Club will host their 12th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride on Saturday.
“This is different from most century rides because it doesn’t have the heart-pounding, thigh-killing climbs common in most,” said Dave McGarth, founder of the 3F Century Ride. “Instead of hills, hills and more hills, the 3F Century offers a flat, fast and fun bike ride; the total elevation gain is 591 inches.”
Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride.
These routes pass through the towns of Meridian and Sutter, ride through the farmlands of the Sutter Bypass, cross the Tisdale Weir, ride along the scenic Sacramento River levee road and all the way around the Sutter Buttes for those attempting the 100-mile ride.
According to McGarth, in addition to the bike ride, organizers have added a cornhole tournament presented by DFT Cornhole, music/DJ and food trucks. Farmers Brewing and Colusa Tap Room will also be on hand offering much deserved beers after riders return from their trek.
In years past, riders have come from far and wide to participate in this unique ride and, as of last week, McGarth said there were 100 riders already signed up.
“We have riders coming from Washington state, Idaho, and Southern California – which is kinda like another state,” said McGarth. “The past couple of years we have had a group of eight riders come from the Riverside/San Bernardino area.”
He hopes registration numbers continue to grow in the coming days.
“The numbers are down, as they are at other events like this,” said McGarth. “The virus and concerns about social distancing are a primary cause of this. We take every precaution we can think of – masks required, individually packaged food items at the aid stations, hand sanitizers, requirement for riders to mask up at the aid stations, socially distancing seating in the eating area ... We were one of the only organized rides to put on an event last year in the state. We will continue to do everything to make this a safe event.”
McGarth said the 3F Century Ride is open to riders of all ages and abilities.
“We have had riders from age 10 to 80,” said McGarth. “Because this is flat, and probably the flattest century in California, we attract a lot of first-time century riders. When we started, the majority of other rides were trying to outdo one another with how hard their ride was. This was off-putting to recreational riders who wanted a century on their list of accomplishments but couldn’t handle all the climbing of the other events.”
McGarth said his favorite part of the event is seeing all the riders out there having a good time.
“Seeing them at the end enjoying their accomplishment,” said McGarth. “It makes me smile.”
The 2021 Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride will be held Saturday.
Those interested in participating can pre-register online at http://3fcentury.com/index.php. Registration will also be available at the event’s start location, 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. or on Saturday morning at 5:45 a.m.
Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on the route.
The 3F Century Ride began in May of 2009 as a fundraiser to raise money to purchase a new mat for the Colusa High School wrestling team.
McGarth, principal of Colusa High School at the time, had just started a new wrestling program and initiated the bike ride to pay back a loan he had taken out from the Colusa Redskins Athletic Foundation to cover the costs of the new wrestling mat.
The Lions Club partnered with McGarth after the third year of the event and have hosted the event each year since with McGarth’s help.
Proceeds from the race are used by the Lions Club to continue funding youth activity programs in the Colusa Unified School District and other activities with the community of Colusa.
For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.