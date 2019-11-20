A Colusa man was found dead Wednesday afternoon floating in a canal south of Myers Road on Lone Star Road in Williams.
According to a press release, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday of a body in a ditch on Lone Star Road.
Once located, the body was then extricated from the canal and later identified as Jose Canchola, 18, of Colusa, according to the news release.
Canchola was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the area of the 6000 block of Myers Road shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation since this time in regards to the whereabouts of Jose Canchola.
“Our thoughts are with Jose Canchola’s family and friends,” Colusa Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said in a press release.